Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $31.73 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00251534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00023287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.75 or 0.00507057 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00084869 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

