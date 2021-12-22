TheStreet Downgrades Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to D+

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

