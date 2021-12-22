TheStreet Downgrades Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to D+

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.
Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63.
In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
