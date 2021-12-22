The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Short Interest Up 17.4% in November

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,150,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 35,060,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Western Union by 289.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 274,532 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. Western Union has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

