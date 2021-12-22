The Travelers Companies, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.40 Per Share (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $12.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

Shares of TRV opened at $155.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $133.12 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

