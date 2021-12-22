The Toronto-Dominion Bank Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.44 Per Share (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.50.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $73.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 36,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.