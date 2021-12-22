The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.63.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 103,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

