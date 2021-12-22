The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

