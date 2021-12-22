The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.76

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 76.97 ($1.02), with a volume of 626083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.40 ($1.06).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 134 ($1.77).

The firm has a market cap of £656.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($110,978.99).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

