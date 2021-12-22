The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $89,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 55,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 111,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $381.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

