The Middleby Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $191.51 on Wednesday. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Middleby by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

