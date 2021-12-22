The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Middleby were worth $123,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Middleby by 417.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Middleby by 63.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Middleby by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Middleby by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

Middleby stock opened at $191.51 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.55 and a 200-day moving average of $179.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. Middleby’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.