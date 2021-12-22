The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MRC opened at GBX 263.25 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.95. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Damien Maltarp acquired 5,000 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,439.56).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.