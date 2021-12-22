The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $51,766,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

