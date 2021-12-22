The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lowered by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $390.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.37. The company has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

