The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $157.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.60 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.33.

LNG stock opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

