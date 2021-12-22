The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard Sells 7,311 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. 5,059,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 76.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

