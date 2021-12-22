The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans None Dividend of $0.06

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,844. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.55.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

