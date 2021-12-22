The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans None Dividend of $0.06

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,844. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.55.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.