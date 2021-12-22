The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $941,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 86,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $369.24.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

