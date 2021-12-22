The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Up 19.8% in November

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE:SZC opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SZC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 784.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 46,274 shares during the period.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

