The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Up 19.8% in November

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NYSE:SZC opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $50.94.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
