The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $74,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

