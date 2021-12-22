The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 60,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SCHW opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.32. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

