The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $34,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average of $120.87.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,961 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

