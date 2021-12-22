The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the period. AES comprises about 2.7% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth $44,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 93.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

