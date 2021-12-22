TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 20,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,991,504.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total value of C$7,033,000.00.

TSE TFII opened at C$136.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$137.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.23. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$64.74 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.16.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

