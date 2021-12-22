Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 987 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,392,000 after purchasing an additional 206,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,506,000 after purchasing an additional 155,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,936,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,360,000 after acquiring an additional 507,588 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STL opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

