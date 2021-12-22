Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 422 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.