Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,698 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,111.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,338,000 after purchasing an additional 555,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $145.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

