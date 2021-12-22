Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 345.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 224,120 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NOV by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after acquiring an additional 385,391 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 28.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,243,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.21. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

