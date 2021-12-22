Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.02 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $173,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in nVent Electric by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $997,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 20.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $38.48.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

