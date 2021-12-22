Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $806.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $70.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,008.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,096,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,566,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,034.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $817.14. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 324.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

