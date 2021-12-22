Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 706,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of TPX opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

