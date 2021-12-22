Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after buying an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after buying an additional 1,789,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 44.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 538,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDS. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

