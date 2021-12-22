Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$702,816.00 in Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Alexander Christopher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.14, for a total transaction of C$702,816.00.

Shares of TSE TECK.A traded up C$1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$25.21 and a 12 month high of C$42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.52.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.