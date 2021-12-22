Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

