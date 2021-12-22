Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 720,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 186,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $609.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $102.91 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

