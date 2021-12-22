Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) shares traded up 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 2,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Table Trac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

