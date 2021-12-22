TaaS (TAAS) Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

