T Kendall Hunt Sells 15,585 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $549,290.97.

On Wednesday, December 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,805 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $276,274.20.

On Monday, December 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 28,609 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $477,484.21.

On Friday, December 10th, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,651 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $187,930.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $135,946.67.

On Monday, December 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $262,707.69.

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $662.24 million, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSPN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Altai Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,691,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after buying an additional 345,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 234,582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 187,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after buying an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

