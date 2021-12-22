Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after acquiring an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after acquiring an additional 174,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,682,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,318,000 after acquiring an additional 59,729 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of SYY opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

