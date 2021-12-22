Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 77.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 84.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $828,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $359.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $365.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.29, for a total value of $2,634,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,286 shares of company stock worth $69,294,222. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

