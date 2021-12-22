Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Linda S. Harty Sells 4,122 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SYNH stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 348,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 55.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 23.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

