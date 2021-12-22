Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Critical Review

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Protagonist Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals -678.57% -41.03% -33.87% Protagonist Therapeutics -440.88% -35.08% -30.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Protagonist Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.06%. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $59.71, indicating a potential upside of 85.22%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Protagonist Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $1.52 million 690.51 -$73.16 million ($1.82) -11.68 Protagonist Therapeutics $28.63 million 53.75 -$66.15 million ($2.41) -13.38

Protagonist Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Protagonist Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syndax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

