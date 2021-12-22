Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,650,000 after acquiring an additional 338,366 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,716. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

