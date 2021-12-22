Symons Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,830. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.03.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

