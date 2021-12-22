Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $657.00.

SZLMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS SZLMY remained flat at $$29.90 during trading on Wednesday. 144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $31.14.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

