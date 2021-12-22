Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $325.67 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.5% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $325,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,410.50. The company had a trading volume of 57,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,781. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,457.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,436.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

