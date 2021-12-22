Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.02. Surmodics shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 50,946 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $650.06 million, a PE ratio of 155.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $327,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,051 shares of company stock valued at $736,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Surmodics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Surmodics by 227.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

