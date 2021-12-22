SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Hits $0.0020

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $105,494.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 54,089,492 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

