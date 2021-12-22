Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $27.85

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.85, but opened at $26.42. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 95,901 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

