Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.72

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 239708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

